RedBlacks Sign Two

Published on July 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American defensive back Jalen Jones

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-10-18

HOMETOWN: Chesapeake, VA | SCHOOL: William & Mary

Jones played 47 games over his five seasons at William & Mary, posting 128 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, eight interceptions, 51 passes defended, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In his final season (2025), Jones tied the school record for passes defended in a career (51) and was named a finalist for FCS defensive player of the year and earned first-team All-CAA honours.

American defensive back Dionté Ruffin

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-01-29

HOMETOWN: Kenner, LA | SCHOOL: Western Kentucky

Ruffin most recently spent training camp with the BC Lions earlier this year. The Western Kentucky product has suited up in 46 games over his four seasons in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes (2023-25) and Calgary Stampeders (2022), registering 131 total tackles, including 129 defensive tackles, five interceptions, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown. Ruffin was a member of the Alouettes Grey Cup championship team in 2023.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 15, 2026

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