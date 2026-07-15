Boatmen Bring in Canadian Kicker Brady Lidster
Published on July 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that they have signed Canadian K Brady Lidster.
Lidster was drafted by Winnipeg in the eighth round of the 2026 CFL Draft but was released following training camp. The St. Thomas, ON native was a First Team All-Canadian in 2025 after making 82% of his field goals and converting 100% of his extra points. Lidster set multiple Lancer records while at school, including most field goals in a game (7), most field goals all time (81), and most points scored over a career (331). The kicker also became the fifth OUA kicker ever to record 25+ field goals in a season.
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