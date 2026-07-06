RedBlacks Sign DB Cumberbatch
Published on July 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transaction today:
SIGNED:
National defensive back Eric Cumberbatch
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-10-08
HOMETOWN: Alexandria, ON | SCHOOL: Ottawa
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 6, 2026
- Stampeders Announce Stan Schwartz - Heart of a Champion Award Winners - Calgary Stampeders
- RedBlacks Sign DB Cumberbatch - Ottawa RedBlacks
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