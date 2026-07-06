Stampeders Announce Stan Schwartz - Heart of a Champion Award Winners

Published on July 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders are proud to announce this year's winners of the Stan Schwartz - Heart of a Champion Awards.

Introduced in 2009, the awards recognize local high school football players who have significantly contributed to their team, school and community while also displaying athletic and personal perseverance. To be eligible, student-athletes must be in their senior year and be nominated by their respective coaches.

Former Stampeders executive vice-president Stan Schwartz - the namesake of the award and a member of both the team's Wall of Fame and the Canadian Football Hall Fame - led the selection process and recently presented each student-athlete with a personalized plaque and a commemorative trophy for their school to display. Each recipient will also be granted a $1,000 scholarship upon enrollment in a post-secondary institution.

Here is information on the 2026 winners:

Moussa Bartholomew Albaba - Henry Wise Wood High School (Div. 1)

Team captain and all-star linebacker Nominee for defensive player of the year Multi-sport athlete Received academic honours Served as a peer tutor and works alongside students with physical and mental illnesses Will be attending the University of Alberta to play football for the Golden Bears Pursuing a career in dentistry

Thomas Ethier - William Aberhart High School (Div. 2)

Earned top grades Diagnosed with Grade 1 rare systemic autoinflammatory disease Planning to attend either the University of Calgary or the University of Alberta Considering studies in either business or engineering

Tyson Carroll - Sir Winston Churchill High School (Div. 3)

Lined up at defensive back Multi-sport athlete Honour-roll student Heart and Hustle Award winner







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