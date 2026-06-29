Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian LB Ryan Baker to Contract Extension
Published on June 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed Canadian linebacker Ryan Baker to a contract extension through the 2027 season.
Baker, 26, has played 34 regular season games over the past two seasons with the Tiger-Cats, including three this season, registering 67 defensive tackles and 14 special teams tackles.
The 6-1, 221-pound native of North Vancouver, B.C., was selected by Hamilton in the second round (15th overall) of the 2024 CFL Draft following a five-year career at the University of British Columbia (2018-23). In 32 games with the Thunderbirds, Baker recorded 221 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 quarterback sacks, one interception, seven pass breakups, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.
Canadian Football League Stories from June 29, 2026
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- Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian LB Ryan Baker to Contract Extension - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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