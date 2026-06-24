Alouettes Bring Back DB Faion Hicks
Published on June 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced today that American defensive back Faion Hicks has re-signed with the team.
The 28-year-old took part in the most recent training camp in Quebec City after signing a contract with the club last December.
Hicks (5'10'', 192 lb) was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. In two games, he made one tackle and assisted on one.
The 28-year-old totaled 107 tackles, 16 pass breakups and one interception in four years (39 games) with the Wisconsin Badgers.
The native of Pembroke Pines, FL was also part of the New Orleans, Cleveland and Seattle organizations in the NFL. In 2025, he played with the Baltimore Stallions in the UFL.
Canadian Football League Stories from June 24, 2026
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- Argonauts to Induct Kevin Eiben & Carl Brazley to All-Time Argos List - Toronto Argonauts
- Alouettes Bring Back DB Faion Hicks - Montreal Alouettes
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- Roughriders Hold 2025-26 Annual General Meeting - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Week 4 in the CFL - CFL
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