Red and White Release One
Published on May 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have released American receiver Jeff Foreman.
Foreman signed with the Stamps on Jan. 5.
Rookie camp begins today at McMahon Stadium and concludes with a third and final practice on Friday.
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 6, 2026
- Alouettes Sign Quebecer Marco Dubois - Montreal Alouettes
- Red and White Release One - Calgary Stampeders
- RedBlacks Add Five - Ottawa RedBlacks
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