Red and White Release One

Published on May 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have released American receiver Jeff Foreman.

Foreman signed with the Stamps on Jan. 5.

Rookie camp begins today at McMahon Stadium and concludes with a third and final practice on Friday.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 6, 2026

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