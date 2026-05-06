Alouettes Sign Quebecer Marco Dubois

Published on May 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Wednesday that they have signed Quebec-born fullback Marco Dubois for the 2026 season.

Dubois (6'4", 230 lbs.) played 120 games with the Ottawa Redblacks. The former Université de Laval Rouge et Or recorded 22 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown.

The 31-year-old was a dominant presence on special teams, where he consistently used his speed to register 33 career tackles.

He was a second-round pick, 13th overall, in the 2018 Canadian Draft. He played in two Vanier Cups, winning the championship in 2016.

The two Global picks under contrat for three years

Team also announced that they have signed German offensive lineman Mark Petry (first-round pick, eighth overall) and Australian kicker Josh Burgess (second-round pick, 16th overall) from the CFL Global Draft.

Petry (6'4", 301 lbs.) played 39 games, including 24 starts, over five seasons with Syracuse University. The 27-year-old spent his first collegiate season at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa.

Burgess (6'3", 210 lbs.) spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. In 26 games, he punted the ball 89 times for a total of 3,815 yards.

Two Americans arrive in the nest

The Alouettes also reached agreements with wide receiver Tsion Nunnally and tight end Landen King. Both Americans signed two-year contracts.

Nunnally (6'4", 231 lbs.) played two seasons with the Idaho State Bengals (2024, 2025). In his most recent campaign, the Santa Rosa, CA native caught 63 passes for 845 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games. From 2021 to 2023, the 22-year-old receiver played for Washington State.

King (6'5", 230 lbs.) was with the Duke Blue Devils in 2025. In 13 games, the Beaumont, TX native recorded 15 receptions for 203 yards and four touchdowns.

From 2021 to 2022, the 23-year-old played for Auburn before transferring to Utah (2023-2024). In 36 games (including five starts), he totaled 23 receptions for 303 yards and five touchdowns. In 2024, he was named to the Academic All-Big 12 team.

He helped Utah reach the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl in 2023 and Auburn appear in the Birmingham Bowl in 2021.

The Alouettes also released DL Gabriel Maisonneuve (Montréal).







Canadian Football League Stories from May 6, 2026

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