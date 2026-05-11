Training Camp Report - Day 1

Published on May 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - On day one of Montreal Alouettes training camp on the Universite of Laval campus in Quebec City on Sunday, all eyes were on starting quarterback Davis Alexander.

The 27-year-old looked strong, healthy and accurate throughout the first on-field session of 2026.

It's been well documented that Alexander had a persistent hamstring injury throughout last season. It occurred prior to training camp in 2025, and he dealt with it throughout the year, including in the Grey Cup game last November.

"I've been in Montreal since April 12th," Alexander explained. "I was back here with the guys working out. I did some more tests. I was just making sure everything was good. I've been good. I can't complain. I'm ready to go. I feel fresh, healthy and in shape."

When he was on the field, he was virtually unstoppable. He used his lively arm to make play after play.

After practice, Alexander made it clear that he is no longer dealing with the injury. He's 100 percent healthy. Keeping him on the field is a priority for the Als. The pivot, who is entering his fifth season in the CFL and his second as a starter, has never suffered a defeat in the regular season. The loss to the Riders last November was his first as a starting quarterback at the pro level.

"It is motivation," he said of the Grey Cup loss. "We were super close, but I also told people in our organization and some of our leaders that we have to forget about that. Who cares that we were in the Grey Cup last year? We ended up losing, but there are eight other teams that think they have a shot at winning this thing. Just because we were in the game last year, doesn't mean you get a first-round bye or anything like that."

The Portland State alum admitted that he wants to continue to evolve as a leader in the locker room, and the door is wide open for him to do that, particularly in the quarterback room.

For the first time in his career, Alexander won't have a veteran gunslinger to lean on. As a rookie, he played with Vernon Adams Jr. and Trevor Harris. In 2023 and 2024, Cody Fajardo was the starter. Last year, McLeod Bethel-Thompson served as the backup. In 2026, former Ottawa Redblack Dustin Crum will serve as the second stringer to Alexander. Crum is no rookie. He has three years of CFL experience and the ability to deliver in crunch time. But he's new to Jason Maas' offensive system. So are Dresser Winn and Anthony Brown, who were signed this off-season. E.J. Perry spent a few weeks on the practice squad last year but didn't see any game action.

And the Alouettes' system is complex. Alexander himself admitted he had a hard time getting comfortable when Maas first took over in 2023.

"I almost feel like Cody (Fajardo) in 2023," he said. "I didn't know anything at the time and Cody knew everything. I'm just trying to help everyone with everything. I want to be the best version of myself for everybody on this team and pick up the quarterback competition. It's only going to make me better and make everyone in that room better."

Speaking of the quarterback position, general manager Danny Maciocia mentioned that he's going to be keeping a close eye on the battle for the third quarterback spot on the roster. Alexander and Crum are seemingly locked into the one and two spots, but with Bethel-Thompson, Caleb Evans, James Morgan and Shea Patterson no longer in the fold, the third spot is up for grabs.

"I know that people talk about the starter and the backup (quarterback), but we'd like to find an answer at number three, too. If we can develop someone like we did with Davis Alexander, it could help the future of the organization."

Transactions:

Player added to the roster:

Lucus Spencer (N), (LS) Bishop's

The Alouettes have placed fullback David Dallaire on the six-game injured list.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.