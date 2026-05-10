Tiger-Cats Unveil Transactions May 10
Published on May 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the following transactions today:
The following players have been released:
AMER - QB - Jacobian Morgan
AMER - OL - Nolan Gorczyca
AMER - RB - Micah Bernard
AMER - DB - Stephen Douglas
AMER - LB - Inumidun Ayo-Durojaiye
The following players have been placed on the suspended list:
AMER - WR - Kyrese Rowan
AMER - DL - Branson Deen
AMER - DL - Brandon Brown
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 10, 2026
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- Tiger-Cats Unveil Transactions May 10 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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