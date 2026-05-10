Tiger-Cats Unveil Transactions May 10

Published on May 10, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the following transactions today:

The following players have been released:

AMER - QB - Jacobian Morgan

AMER - OL - Nolan Gorczyca

AMER - RB - Micah Bernard

AMER - DB - Stephen Douglas

AMER - LB - Inumidun Ayo-Durojaiye

The following players have been placed on the suspended list:

AMER - WR - Kyrese Rowan

AMER - DL - Branson Deen

AMER - DL - Brandon Brown







Canadian Football League Stories from May 10, 2026

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