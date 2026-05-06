Ticats Audio Network Returns for Sixth Season with Expanded Programming and Enhanced Coverage for 2026

Published on May 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are proud to announce the return of the Ticats Audio Network (TAN) for its sixth season, featuring an expanded lineup of personalities and programming designed to bring fans even closer to the people and the plays shaping the 2026 season.

Leading this season's coverage is the returning broadcast duo of veteran play-by-play voice Rick Zamperin and three-time All-CFL linebacker Simoni Lawrence, who will once again handle game calls across the Ticats Audio Network and Y108.

Zamperin brings nine seasons of experience as the voice of the Tiger-Cats, including an eight-year run from 2007 to 2014 before returning to the booth in 2025. Lawrence enters his second season as colour commentator after a standout debut, offering sharp analysis, energy and insight drawn from an accomplished 11-year CFL career.

Fans can also expect comprehensive game day coverage with Bubba O'Neil and former Ticats defensive back Matt Bucknor returning as co-hosts of the pregame, halftime and postgame shows. The duo will continue to deliver expert analysis, special guest interviews and real-time reaction from the heart of the action.

Louie Butko and Tiger-Cats alumnus Mike Daly will once again set the stage on Tiger-Cats Game Day, breaking down depth charts, key matchups and storylines to watch ahead of kickoff.

Natalie Sexton returns as the club's in-stadium host, a role she has held since 2017, continuing to engage fans inside Hamilton Stadium throughout the season.

Beyond game day, the Ticats Audio Network will feature a robust lineup of daily, weekly and special presentation programming, including:

Ticats Today - A daily update hosted by Troy Durrell, delivering the latest news, roster moves, and post-practice reactions from Head Coach Scott Milanovich and players.

Ticats This Week - A weekly roundtable featuring Rick Zamperin, Simoni Lawrence, and Matt Bucknor, breaking down the team's biggest storylines and performances.

The Milton Report - A deep-dive series highlighting key trends and insights around the Tiger-Cats, led by veteran journalist Steve Milton.

What Happened with Simoni Lawrence - A next-day breakdown of each game featuring Lawrence's unfiltered perspective and analysis.

Daly Tape - Film-focused analysis with Mike Daly, spotlighting positional matchups and tactical elements fans should watch for each week.

21 Questions with Simoni Lawrence - A dynamic interview series where guests select from curated question buckets to spark authentic, in-depth conversations.

Keep It A Buck - A personality-driven show with Matt Bucknor, blending football insight with lifestyle and off-field perspectives.

Ticats Audio Network game day broadcasts are available at Ticats.ca/Listen - the official home for all TAN content. Fans can also stream episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube and all major podcast platforms.

To explore the full lineup and access the latest shows, visit Ticats.ca/Listen.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.