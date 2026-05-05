Blue Bombers Add LB Clinton
Published on May 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.
Added to roster:
American linebacker Ja'Kobe Clinton (6-2, 230, West Florida)
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Canadian Football League Stories from May 5, 2026
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