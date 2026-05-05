Tiger-Cats Sign DB Gabe Jeudy-Lally, LB Inumidun Ayo-Durojaiye and WR Kelly Akharaiyi

Published on May 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American defensive back Gabe Jeudy-Lally, linebacker Inumidun Ayo-Durojaiye and receiver Kelly Akharaiyi.

Jeudy-Lally, 25, signed with the Tennessee Titans of the National Football League (NFL) as an undrafted free agent in 2024. The 6-2, 190-pound native of New York City, New York appeared in four games during his rookie season, primarily on special teams, and spent time on the club's active roster and practice squad through the 2025 season.

Collegiately, Jeudy-Lally played his final season at Tennessee (2023), appearing in 13 games with 11 starts and recording 41 total tackles (29 solo), four tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, six passes defended and one forced fumble. Prior to that, he spent one season at BYU (2022), where he played in 13 games with 10 starts and registered 47 total tackles (31 solo), 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and seven pass breakups. He began his collegiate career at Vanderbilt (2019-21), appearing in 23 games with 13 starts and posting 63 total tackles (45 solo), two tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

Ayo-Durojaiye, 22, played four seasons at Yale (2022-25), appearing in 41 games and recording 233 total tackles (119 solo), 14 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, six passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The 6-0, 202-pound native of Damascus, Maryland, was a key contributor throughout his collegiate career, leading the Bulldogs' defence across multiple seasons.

Akharaiyi, 26, signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and attended training camp, later spending time with the Arizona Cardinals. He was also selected by the St. Louis Battlehawks in the 2026 UFL Draft. The 6-0, 201-pound native of Irving, Texas, most recently played at Mississippi State (2024), appearing in 11 games and recording 23 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

Prior to that, Akharaiyi spent two seasons at UTEP (2022-23), where he registered 69 receptions for 1,308 yards and eight touchdowns in 24 games. He began his collegiate career at Tyler Community College (2020-21), recording 52 receptions for 681 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 5, 2026

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