Alouettes Sign Most of 2026 Draft Class

Published on May 5, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes have signed several draft picks that were selected in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft.

The team has signed wide receivers Nathan Udoh and Zachary Houde, defensive backs, Shakespeare Louis and Cyrus McGarrell, kicker Michael Horvat, linebacker Harrison Daley and running back Liam Talbot.

The only player who has not signed with the Alouettes is the team's first pick, Rohan Jones; the tight end signed a free-agent contract with the NFL's Los Angeles Rams.

Shakespeare Louis (6'1", 190 lbs.) (2nd round - 17th overall) spent his final university season with Southeastern Louisiana University. In 13 games, he recorded 44 total tackles, one interception, two knockdowns and forced a fumble. From 2021 to 2023, he wore the Robert Morris University Colonials uniform.

Nathan Udoh (6'1", 215 lbs.) (3rd round - 28th overall) played with the University of Manitoba Bisons from 2022 to 2025. In his final season, he recorded 599 yards on 44 receptions and added three touchdowns in nine games. He played a total of 28 games in his career.

Liam Talbot (6'1", 205 lbs.) (4th round - 37th overall) spent four seasons (2022-2025) with the University of Windsor Lancers. In 2025, he recorded 291 yards on 49 carries and one touchdown in nine games. During his first two years, he returned 56 kicks for a total of 564 yards.

Harrison Daley (6'4", 210 lbs.) (5th round - 46th overall) played five seasons (2021-2025) with the University of Windsor Lancers. In 34 career games, he recorded 46 solo tackles and 34 assisted. He also had two interceptions, broke up four passes, and forced one fumble.

Michael Horvat (5'10", 185 lbs.) (6th round - 55th overall)had outstanding 2024 and 2025 seasons, being named U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian. In his final season, he totaled 2,535 yards on 53 punts for an excellent average of 47.8 yards per punt.

Cyrus McGarrell (6'2", 197 lbs.) (7th round - 64th overall)

He played 39 career games and finished with 31 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups in five seasons at Northern Illinois University.

Zachary Houde (6'1", 205 lb) (8th round - 73th overall)

He played 25 career games with St. Francis Xavier University. The native of Thetford Mines, caught 117 passes for 2,035 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Montreal Alouettes also announced that they have released the following players:

-Jesse Gibbon, (NAT), OL, Waterloo

-Daniel Oladejo, (NAT), WR, Ottawa

-Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal, (NAT), DL, Montréal,

-Giles Jackson, (AME), WR, Washington







Canadian Football League Stories from May 5, 2026

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