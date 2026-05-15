Training Camp Report - Day 5

Published on May 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - After a historic 2025 campaign, Jose Maltos Diaz is returning to the Alouettes without wanting to change his approach. Following a record-setting season last year, he says he is simply grateful to have had the opportunity to fulfill his dream of playing in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The Mexican kicker broke the single-season field goal record previously held by Damon Duval since 2009 by making 58 field goals. He finished first in the league in that category.

The 34-year-old kicker also set a team record with a 58-yard field goal to lead the Alouettes to victory on July 24 in Calgary.

"I'm very proud and especially grateful to God for having this opportunity. I got my chance and made the most of it," explained Maltos Diaz.

Although many observers expect him to have the same success this season, the veteran says he does not feel any added pressure despite the high expectations surrounding him.

"Honestly, I don't think about that. I just focus on the next kick, one kick at a time," he said.

Known for his composure in crucial moments, Maltos Diaz credits both his preparation and his personal faith for his calm demeanor.

"I trust the work I put in, and my faith in God is very important to me. I think that's what allows me to stay calm under pressure," he added.

As a new season approaches, the Alouettes kicker is keeping his goals simple: stay healthy, enjoy the present moment, and continue appreciating the process throughout the year.

Transactions

Players added to the roster

Reuben Fatheree II (A), (OL), Texas A&M

Shomari Lawrence (A), RB, Missouri State

Players suspended

David Perales (A), (DL) Fresno State

Javon Gipson (A), WR, Abilene Christian







Canadian Football League Stories from May 15, 2026

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