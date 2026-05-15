Fanfest Presented by BCLC Is Set for this Saturday

Published on May 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) - The BC Lions are excited to once again host FanFest presented b y BCLC this Saturday at Hillside Stadium!

The fun begins at 1:30 pm and the admission is FREE. Fans will get the opportunity to see the 2026 squad up close when the Lions take the field for practice beginning at 2:30.

Young fans can enjoy bouncy castles and mascots, while the event also includes food and beverage options and Lions merchandise for sale, a DJ spinning great tunes and much more.

New for 2026, our Celebrity Flag Football Game features some special BC Lions Alumni and local figures that include curlers Matt Dunstone and Corryne Brown.

Kids aged 6-13 will take the field for our Play with the Pros football clinic, while aspiring dancers will take part in Dance with the Pros with members of our Uproar Dance Team.

FanFest concludes with our popular player autograph session!

The club will also be collecting food and monetary donations to support the Mount Paul Community Food Centre through the Purolator Tackle Hunger program.

Fans are encouraged to dress for the weather, as the event is RAIN OR SHINE.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.