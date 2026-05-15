Tiger-Cats Add Defensive Back Gavin Gibson

Published on May 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American defensive back Gavin Gibson.

Gibson, 21, played 12 games at the University of North Carolina in 2025, recording 38 total tackles (25 solo), three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The 6-0, 185-pound native of Hickory, North Carolina, previously spent time at East Carolina (2024) and Maryland (2022-23), appearing in 33 career games and registering 84 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, one sack, nine pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

The club also announced the following player has been released from the team:

AMER - DB - Kendall Bohler







Canadian Football League Stories from May 15, 2026

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