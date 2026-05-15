99,5 Montreal Becomes Official French Radio Broadcaster of the Montreal Alouettes

Published on May 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes and Leclerc Communication are pleased to announce that 99,5 Montreal is the new official French radio broadcaster of the team. 99,5 will broadcast every game beginning with the preseason opener May 22.

99,5 Montreal will broadcast games both at home and on the road.

"We are very pleased to welcome a new partner into the Montreal Alouettes family. We remain confident that the Leclerc Communication group will help showcase our team across the province by giving it excellent visibility throughout Quebec," said René Masson, Senior Vice President and Chief Operations and Financial Officer of the Montreal Alouettes. "Ultimately, all of our football fans will be the real winners as they'll be able to get even more access to the team and players via this new deal."

"We are very proud to partner with an organization as iconic as the Montreal Alouettes", said Benoit Simard, General Manager and Programming Director of 99,5 Montreal. "This partnership represents an important step in the development of our station and will allow us to offer our listeners sports coverage that is unifying, passionate, and deeply rooted in Montreal."

The play-by-play announcer and analyst for the broadcast will be announced at a later date.

In addition to listening to the games on the radio in Montreal, fans from across the province of Quebec will be able to hear games on the 99,5 Montreal app.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.