Training Camp Report - Day 4

Published on May 14, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - Quarterback Dustin Crum is beginning a new chapter in his career with the Montreal Alouettes after spending the last three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks. Signed by Montreal on February 10, Crum arrives at training camp determined to quickly embrace the culture established by head coach Jason Maas.

"I'm really excited. It's been great getting to know the guys and becoming part of the culture Coach Maas has built here. We compete hard every day, and I'm having a lot of fun so far," said Crum.

The 27-year-old quarterback is part of a highly competitive QB group led in part by veteran Davis Alexander. Crum says he hopes to learn from his teammate's experience as he continues developing in the CFL.

"Davis has been awesome with me since I arrived. He knows this league very well, and he's had a lot of success for a reason. I told him on day one not to hesitate to give me advice and coach me. I'm just trying to learn and get better every day," he explained.

While remaining focused on his individual role, Crum says the team's ambitions are very high heading into the upcoming season.

"In this league, every team believes they can win the Grey Cup, and that's our mindset here as well. I just want to be ready when my number is called and help the team in every way possible," he added.

Although grateful to the Ottawa organization for his years with the club, Crum says he was quickly convinced by the Alouettes' vision, both because of the coaching staff and the overall environment surrounding the team.

"Coach Maas and Coach Calvillo were major reasons behind my decision. They're excellent coaches and incredible leaders. The culture here is really special, and Montreal is probably one of the best cities to play in in the league. For me, it was a pretty obvious choice."

Transactions Player added to the roster

Brandon Sneh (A) (OL) Alabama Birmingham

Players released

Blake Bustard (A) (OL) Southern Mississippi

Quali Conley (A), (RB), Arizona

Sean Ryan (A), (WR), Rutgers







Canadian Football League Stories from May 14, 2026

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