RedBlacks Fan Fest this Saturday at TD Place
Published on May 14, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS will host its annual Fan Fest on Saturday, May 16 at TD Place, beginning at 1 p.m.
The event will feature an open REDBLACKS controlled scrimmage, interactive fan experiences throughout TD Place and a player autograph session following the on field action. Fans in attendance will also have the opportunity to enjoy food and beverage offerings, including some of the new menu items that will be featured during the 2026 REDBLACKS season at TD Place.
EVENT DETAILS
What: Ottawa REDBLACKS Fan Fest
When: Saturday, May 16, 2026
Time: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Where: TD Place Stadium - 1015 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON
Canadian Football League Stories from May 14, 2026
- Training Camp Report - Day 4 - Montreal Alouettes
- RedBlacks Fan Fest this Saturday at TD Place - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Sign Matthew Shiltz to Retire with the Club - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Elks Add Top Global Draft Pick Gomez - Edmonton Elks
- Roughriders Add Canadian DB Trae Tomlinson - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Womack Released - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa RedBlacks Stories
- RedBlacks Fan Fest this Saturday at TD Place
- RedBlacks Sign QB Barnes, Pare Roster
- RedBlacks Sign QB Duggan
- RedBlacks Sign DL Cage, Release 16 Americans
- RedBlacks Add Five