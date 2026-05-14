RedBlacks Fan Fest this Saturday at TD Place

Published on May 14, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS will host its annual Fan Fest on Saturday, May 16 at TD Place, beginning at 1 p.m.

The event will feature an open REDBLACKS controlled scrimmage, interactive fan experiences throughout TD Place and a player autograph session following the on field action. Fans in attendance will also have the opportunity to enjoy food and beverage offerings, including some of the new menu items that will be featured during the 2026 REDBLACKS season at TD Place.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Ottawa REDBLACKS Fan Fest

When: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Time: 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Where: TD Place Stadium - 1015 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON







Canadian Football League Stories from May 14, 2026

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