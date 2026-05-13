RedBlacks Sign QB Barnes, Pare Roster
Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:
SIGNED:
American quarterback Bryson Barnes
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 210 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-10-07
HOMETOWN: Milford, UT | SCHOOL: Utah State
Barnes most recently attended rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns. The Milford, Utah native finished his collegiate career at Utah State where he played 10 games over two seasons (2024-25), completing 143 of 241 pass attempts for 1,804 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, while adding 142 carries for 790 yards and five touchdowns. He began his collegiate career at the University of Utah where he played 24 games over three seasons (2021-23), completing 181 of 301 pass attempts for 2,025 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and adding 111 carries for 391 yards and three touchdowns.
ACTIVATED FROM INJURED VETERAN LIST:
NAT - WR - Nick Mardner
RELEASED:
AMER - DL - Bryce Cage
AMER - QB - Zach Calzada
AMER - DB - Russell Dandy
AMER - WR - John Dunmore
NAT - LB - Jayden Griffiths
GLO - DL - Yoann Miangué
AMER - DB - Chris Mills
AMER - WR - Daniel Jackson
AMER - LB - KK Reno
AMER - DL - Tre'Vonn Rybka
AMER - DB - Kobe Savage
Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026
- Elks Ink 2026 First-Round Pick LB Dariel Djabome, Announce Releases - Edmonton Elks
- Alouettes Pare Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Stampeders Cut 10 - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Sign 1st Round Draft Selection Malcolm Bell - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Roster Pared by Roughriders - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Argonauts Roster Reduced by 10 - Toronto Argonauts
- Blue Bombers Cut down Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Tiger-Cats Reduce Roster - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign QB Barnes, Pare Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Add Global Draft Pick McCarthy, Linebacker Crook - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa RedBlacks Stories
- RedBlacks Sign QB Barnes, Pare Roster
- RedBlacks Sign QB Duggan
- RedBlacks Sign DL Cage, Release 16 Americans
- RedBlacks Add Five
- RedBlacks Announce More Signings