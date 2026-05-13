RedBlacks Sign QB Barnes, Pare Roster

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American quarterback Bryson Barnes

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 210 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-10-07

HOMETOWN: Milford, UT | SCHOOL: Utah State

Barnes most recently attended rookie minicamp with the Cleveland Browns. The Milford, Utah native finished his collegiate career at Utah State where he played 10 games over two seasons (2024-25), completing 143 of 241 pass attempts for 1,804 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, while adding 142 carries for 790 yards and five touchdowns. He began his collegiate career at the University of Utah where he played 24 games over three seasons (2021-23), completing 181 of 301 pass attempts for 2,025 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions and adding 111 carries for 391 yards and three touchdowns.

ACTIVATED FROM INJURED VETERAN LIST:

NAT - WR - Nick Mardner

RELEASED:

AMER - DL - Bryce Cage

AMER - QB - Zach Calzada

AMER - DB - Russell Dandy

AMER - WR - John Dunmore

NAT - LB - Jayden Griffiths

GLO - DL - Yoann Miangué

AMER - DB - Chris Mills

AMER - WR - Daniel Jackson

AMER - LB - KK Reno

AMER - DL - Tre'Vonn Rybka

AMER - DB - Kobe Savage







Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

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