Blue Bombers Cut down Roster
Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB., May 13, 2026 - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.
Released from roster:
American defensive back Michael Dixon
American defensive back Jordan Taylor
American defensive back Alijah McGhee
American defensive lineman Eric Black
American linebacker Aaron Smith
American receiver Jahmal Banks
American offensive lineman Joe More
American offensive lineman Tariq Stewart
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026
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- Roster Pared by Roughriders - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Argonauts Roster Reduced by 10 - Toronto Argonauts
- Blue Bombers Cut down Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Tiger-Cats Reduce Roster - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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