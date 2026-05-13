Blue Bombers Cut down Roster

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB., May 13, 2026 - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following roster moves.

Released from roster:

American defensive back Michael Dixon

American defensive back Jordan Taylor

American defensive back Alijah McGhee

American defensive lineman Eric Black

American linebacker Aaron Smith

American receiver Jahmal Banks

American offensive lineman Joe More

American offensive lineman Tariq Stewart







Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

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