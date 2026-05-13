Stampeders Cut 10

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have made multiple transactions in accordance with the most recent Canadian Football League roster reduction deadline.

The following players have been released:

American defensive back Millard Bradford

National offensive lineman Rodeem Brown

American defensive back Corey Coley Jr.

American receiver Shaq Davis

American defensive lineman Savio Frazier

American receiver Jordan Kerley

National linebacker Kaylyn St-Cyr

American defensive lineman B.J. Thompson

American defensive back Josh Proctor

National defensive lineman Max von Muehldorfer







Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

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