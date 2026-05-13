Stampeders Cut 10
Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have made multiple transactions in accordance with the most recent Canadian Football League roster reduction deadline.
The following players have been released:
American defensive back Millard Bradford
National offensive lineman Rodeem Brown
American defensive back Corey Coley Jr.
American receiver Shaq Davis
American defensive lineman Savio Frazier
American receiver Jordan Kerley
National linebacker Kaylyn St-Cyr
American defensive lineman B.J. Thompson
American defensive back Josh Proctor
National defensive lineman Max von Muehldorfer
Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026
- Elks Ink 2026 First-Round Pick LB Dariel Djabome, Announce Releases - Edmonton Elks
- Alouettes Pare Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Stampeders Cut 10 - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Sign 1st Round Draft Selection Malcolm Bell - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Roster Pared by Roughriders - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Argonauts Roster Reduced by 10 - Toronto Argonauts
- Blue Bombers Cut down Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Tiger-Cats Reduce Roster - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign QB Barnes, Pare Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Add Global Draft Pick McCarthy, Linebacker Crook - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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