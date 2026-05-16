Stamps Sign Offensive Lineman

Published on May 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed American offensive lineman Bakyne Coly.

Bakyne Coly

#54

Offensive lineman

College: Purdue

Height: 6.07

Weight: 300

Born: May 15, 2001

Birthplace: Wainiha, HI

American

Coly played his final two seasons (2024-25) at Purdue. He was the starter at right tackle for all 12 games for the Boilermakers in 2025 and was named to the all-Big Ten academic team for a second consecutive year. In his first season at Purdue, he played 11 games as a reserve offensive lineman and also saw action on special teams. Coly redshirted with the Boilermakers in 2022. He transferred to Purdue after starting his collegiate career at Lawrence Tech, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Southfield, Mich.

In a separate transaction, the Stampeders have placed American offensive lineman Preston Nichols on the six-game injured list.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 16, 2026

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