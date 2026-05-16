Stampeders Open Pre-Season Slate Monday

Published on May 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders return to game action for the first time in 2026 with a pre-season visit from the Saskatchewan Roughriders on the Victoria Day holiday.

Kickoff for the Canadian Football League's non-televised afternoon affair is set for 1 p.m. MT at McMahon Stadium.

Numerous players are scheduled to receive their first live reps in Red and White including rookie quarterbacks Jacolby Criswell and Ben Wooldridge along with members of the team's 2026 CFL Canadian Draft class.

In last year's pre-season starter, the Stamps won 26-16 over the BC Lions on Vancouver Island. Calgary's most recent pre-season matchup with the Riders came in 2019 when the Stampeders claimed a 37-10 victory at Mosaic Stadium.

The Stamps will next travel to Edmonton to face the Elks at Clarke Stadium on Friday, May 29. In Week 1 of the regular season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will come to Calgary to clash on Friday, June 5.

East Fan Zone fun

Fans can head to the East Fan Zone outside the Stamps Store to take in a variety of pre-game activations from 11 a.m. until kickoff. Select players will be signing autographs from 11 a.m. to noon.

Halftime entertainment

Participants from the NFL Flag Canada youth program will be scrimmaging on the field between the second and third quarters.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 16, 2026

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