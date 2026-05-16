Roughriders Ink Former Arizona RB Quali Conley

Published on May 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Quali Conley.

Conley (5'10-211) signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft. He played in two preseason games with the club, rushing seven times for 28 yards and a touchdown. He recently attended Montreal Alouettes training camp.

Collegiately, Conley spent his senior season (2024) at Arizona, suiting up for 12 games with the Wildcats. He rushed for 745 yards on 150 carries and scored eight touchdowns, adding 39 receptions for 245 yards and one receiving touchdown. He also returned two kickoffs for 37 yards.

Prior to Arizona, Conley attended San Jose State (2023), recording 842 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 131 carries, along with 27 receptions for 269 yards. His collegiate career began at Utah Tech (2020-2022), where he totaled 1,758 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 338 carries over 27 games played.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.