Elks Add Offensive Lineman

Published on May 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks signed American offensive lineman Erick Cade, the club announced Saturday.

Cade (6'7, 345) joins the Green and Gold after spending the previous three seasons at Missouri State (2023-25). He started 32 games for the Bears, suiting up as both a right and left tackle and an offensive guard. He was originally recruited to the Lane Kiffin led Ole Miss Rebels, where he spent two years with the program (2021-22) but did not play in a game.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 16, 2026

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