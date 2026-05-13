Roster Pared by Roughriders
Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made the following roster moves:
RELEASED:
National offensive lineman Dayton Black
American offensive lineman Yoesph Carter
American defensive lineman Thor Griffith
American running back Darrell Henderson Jr.
American kicker Michael Hughes
American wide receiver Ali Jennings III
American linebacker Demouy Kennedy
American defensive back Nafees Lyon
American quarterback Jordan McCloud
American wide receiver Juwann Winfree
Global defensive lineman Sylvain Yondjouen
RETIRED
American defensive back Jerry Jacobs
ACTIVATED FROM VET INJURED
National running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon
Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026
- Elks Ink 2026 First-Round Pick LB Dariel Djabome, Announce Releases - Edmonton Elks
- Alouettes Pare Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Stampeders Cut 10 - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Sign 1st Round Draft Selection Malcolm Bell - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Roster Pared by Roughriders - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Argonauts Roster Reduced by 10 - Toronto Argonauts
- Blue Bombers Cut down Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Tiger-Cats Reduce Roster - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign QB Barnes, Pare Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Add Global Draft Pick McCarthy, Linebacker Crook - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Roughriders Stories
- Riders Sign 1st Round Draft Selection Malcolm Bell
- Roster Pared by Roughriders
- Riders Ink Speedy Receiver Mathew Sexton
- Roughriders Announce Transactions - May 10
- Roughrider Foundation Returns over $5 Million to Community, Including $3.3 Million to Amateur Football