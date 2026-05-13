Roster Pared by Roughriders

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made the following roster moves:

RELEASED:

National offensive lineman Dayton Black

American offensive lineman Yoesph Carter

American defensive lineman Thor Griffith

American running back Darrell Henderson Jr.

American kicker Michael Hughes

American wide receiver Ali Jennings III

American linebacker Demouy Kennedy

American defensive back Nafees Lyon

American quarterback Jordan McCloud

American wide receiver Juwann Winfree

Global defensive lineman Sylvain Yondjouen

RETIRED

American defensive back Jerry Jacobs

ACTIVATED FROM VET INJURED

National running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon







Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

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