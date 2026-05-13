Alouettes Pare Roster
Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal, May, 13, 2026 - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Wednesday:
Players released: Kahzir Brown (AME), DB, Florida Atlantic
Isaac Gaillardetz (NAT), WR, Laval
Landen King (AME), TE, Duke
Jacoby Matthews (AME), WR, Alcorn State
Wesley Neal Jr. (AME), DL, Rhode Island
Cannon Panfiloff (AME), OL, Montana
E.J. Perry (AME), QB, Brown
Jeffery Pittman (AME), RB, Southern Mississippi
Terrence Spence (AME), DB, James Madison
Dresser Winn (AME), QB, Tennessee-Martin
Player suspended
Harrison Daley (NAT) LB, Windsor
Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026
- Elks Ink 2026 First-Round Pick LB Dariel Djabome, Announce Releases - Edmonton Elks
- Alouettes Pare Roster - Montreal Alouettes
- Stampeders Cut 10 - Calgary Stampeders
- Riders Sign 1st Round Draft Selection Malcolm Bell - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Roster Pared by Roughriders - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Argonauts Roster Reduced by 10 - Toronto Argonauts
- Blue Bombers Cut down Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Tiger-Cats Reduce Roster - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign QB Barnes, Pare Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Add Global Draft Pick McCarthy, Linebacker Crook - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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