Alouettes Pare Roster

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal, May, 13, 2026 - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Wednesday:

Players released: Kahzir Brown (AME), DB, Florida Atlantic

Isaac Gaillardetz (NAT), WR, Laval

Landen King (AME), TE, Duke

Jacoby Matthews (AME), WR, Alcorn State

Wesley Neal Jr. (AME), DL, Rhode Island

Cannon Panfiloff (AME), OL, Montana

E.J. Perry (AME), QB, Brown

Jeffery Pittman (AME), RB, Southern Mississippi

Terrence Spence (AME), DB, James Madison

Dresser Winn (AME), QB, Tennessee-Martin

Player suspended

Harrison Daley (NAT) LB, Windsor







Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

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