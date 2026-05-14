DB Alex Teubner Inks Contract with Boatmen

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed American DB Alex Teubner.

Teubner (6'1"/200lbs) most recently spent time with the B.C. Lions after a collegiate career at Boise State (2020-2024). The Oregon native tallied 195 tackles, two interceptions, 12 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 52 games for the Broncos. The defensive back was a two-time Honourable Mention All-Mountain West in 2023 and 2024, as well as the Mountain West Championship Defensive MVP in 2024.

The team also announced the release of American WR Ajay Smith.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 13, 2026

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