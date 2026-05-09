Argonauts Release Five

Published on May 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:

Released:

DL Charlie Looes

K Matt Ammendola

QB Max Duggan

RB Elijah Young

DB Peyton Buckley







Canadian Football League Stories from May 9, 2026

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