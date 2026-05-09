Argonauts Release Five
Published on May 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:
Released:
DL Charlie Looes
K Matt Ammendola
QB Max Duggan
RB Elijah Young
DB Peyton Buckley
Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 9, 2026
- Argonauts Release Five - Toronto Argonauts
- Stampeders Sign WR Whatley - Calgary Stampeders
- Lions Pare Roster - B.C. Lions
- RedBlacks Sign DL Cage, Release 16 Americans - Ottawa RedBlacks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Argonauts Stories
- Argonauts Release Five
- Boatmen Sign OL Victor Olaniran
- Argonauts Release Two
- Argonauts Announce Theme Game Schedule for 2026 Season
- Argos Add DL Denzel Daxon