Argonauts Release Five
CFL Toronto Argonauts

Argonauts Release Five

Published on May 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release


TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:

Released:

DL Charlie Looes

K Matt Ammendola

QB Max Duggan

RB Elijah Young

DB Peyton Buckley

Check out the Toronto Argonauts Statistics

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Canadian Football League Stories from May 9, 2026


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