Argos Sign DB Theran Johnson

Published on May 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed American DB Theran Johnson.

Johnson (5'11"/195lbs) spent 2025 at the University of Oregon, where he tallied 17 tackles, three pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. The Indiana native played three seasons at Northwestern (2022-2024), where he tallied 103 tackles, three interceptions, and 21 pass deflections in 34 games. The defensive back was named Second Team All-Big 10 in 2024.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 19, 2026

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