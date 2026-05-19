Training Camp Report - Day 10

Published on May 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - As he enters his fifth year with the Montreal Alouettes, Pier-Olivier Lestage is pleased with how training camp has gone and with the depth of the offensive unit since activities began in Quebec City.

"Even our rookies have already adapted well; they're understanding the playbook better and better. It creates intense but healthy competition. All the guys push each other, and that helps our unit improve," he said.

After spending one year with the Seattle Seahawks and four seasons in the Canadian Football League, the 28-year-old feels more comfortable than ever in his role as a veteran. Lestage no longer hesitates to correct certain details with his teammates and also tries to mentor the younger offensive linemen. Alongside fellow linemen Nick Callender and Justin Lawrence, he regularly contributes to the development of newcomers.

Tiger Shanks impresses... The Alouettes' first-round pick in 2025 (5th overall), Tiger Shanks already seems comfortable on the field.

"Right from the start, I loved the name "Tiger," Lestage said with a laugh. "I remember that at his first practice after the draft, he impressed us during one-on-one pass protection drills. I'd say he's already the best on our team in that aspect of the game, and probably among the best in the league. This young man's talent is incredible. Last year, he earned starts in his very first season, which is far from ordinary for an offensive lineman."

According to Lestage, Shanks is also becoming more comfortable in the locker room.

"He's less shy around the other guys and becoming more vocal. He's usually pretty reserved day to day, but we're starting to see his real personality. That's a good sign," he added with a smile.

Justin Lawrence and Lestage, bonded for life! After joining the Alouettes in 2023 from the Toronto Argonauts, Justin Lawrence quickly developed a strong bond with Lestage.

"I consider him one of my best friends. The chemistry between us came quickly. During the season, we spend a huge amount of time together. It's really special to be able to play with one of your best friends," Lestage emphasized.

Last winter, the Quebec native was one of the groomsmen at Lawrence's wedding, proof of how close they are.

"Justin brings so much to our team. He's our center, the brain of our offensive line. He's able to quickly identify defensive fronts and direct us during games. His communication makes everyone's job much easier," added Lestage.

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Players released

Diwun Black (A), (DE) Temple







Canadian Football League Stories from May 19, 2026

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