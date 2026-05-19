Training Camp Report - Day 9

Published on May 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Quebec City - Quarterback Arnaud Desjardins took part in his first practice today on the field at Université Laval's PEPS facility. This time, however, he was wearing the Montreal Alouettes jersey instead of that of the Rouge et Or.

"I was about to move on to something else when Danny Maciocia called me, and it was a wonderful surprise," explained Desjardins after practice during a media session. "It's a dream come true for me. It's special to do this on a field that's so familiar to me - I'm experiencing a lot of great emotions. I want to make the most of it."

The 26-year-old had been interning at the Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg law firm in downtown Montreal when he received the call from the Alouettes general manager.

Desjardins also praised his employers for allowing him to join the Montreal Alouettes immediately.

The former Rouge et Or pivot admitted he felt rusty at the start of practice, but as the session progressed, he gradually found his rhythm again.

Earlier in May, he had spent four days in Winnipeg attending the Canadian flag football team's training camp and had not played since then.

Desjardins made it clear that he intends to stick around with the Alouettes for as long as he can.

"All of that was part of the discussions with Danny Maciocia. He told me I could have an opportunity here. It's up to me to compete, show what I can do, and learn every day in order to eventually surprise people. I want to make the most of it."

In his view, he has all the tools needed to carve out a place for himself at the professional level.

"I read the game well, I anticipate passes well, I know where my receivers are, and my throws are accurate. I haven't yet had repetitions in a practice, which is completely normal, but those are usually the moments when the best version of myself comes out."







Canadian Football League Stories from May 18, 2026

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