Four Americans Signed, Including Former Carolina Panthers DB

Published on May 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) - The BC Lions announced the additions of four Americans on Monday: defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver, offensive lineman Joshua Donovan, defensive back Morice Norris and defensive lineman Colby Taylor.

Thomas-Oliver (6'0, 194 lbs)- selected in round seven (221st overall) by Carolina in the 2020 NFL Draft, Thomas-Oliver appeared in 25 games with the team over three seasons and made 17 combined tackles. After spending 2023 on the New York Giants practice squad, he signed with the Detroit Lions for 2024 and was activated for their final regular season game.

Thomas Oliver played at Florida International University from 2016-19, with his first two seasons at wide receiver. He recorded 36 receptions for 489 yards and one touchdown. After switching to defence, he racked up 94 total tackles (77 solo, 17 assisted), seven tackles for a loss, 20 pass breakups, two interceptions, two sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. He was named to the Conference USA All-Freshman team in 2016.

Donovan (6'6, 330 lbs)- was recently in training camp with the Toronto Argonauts after two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. The Florida native made his CFL debut in week one of 2024 as a starter at right tackle, appearing in a total of 17 regular season games that year.

Donovan suited up in 28 games with the Arizona Wildcats from 2019-22, helping the squad boast the sixth-best passing offence in a 2022 season where they averaged 30.8 points per game.

Norris (5'11, 198 lbs)- signed with the Detroit Lions as a non-drafted free agent in 2024, appearing in one regular season game that year. Following an injury suffered in 2025 pre-season, Norris was waived at the end of training camp.

Following two seasons and nine games at Orange Coast College, he transferred to Fresno State from 2021-23. After sitting out his first year as a redshirt, Norris recorded 194 total tackles (116 solo, 78 assisted), two interceptions, 4.5 sacks and 16 pass breakups. He earned Second-Team All Mountain West as a senior.

Taylor (6'3, 260 lbs)- moves north after attending rookie mini-camps with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

As a senior at West Florida in 2025, the South Carolina native registered eight tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery across 11 games.

In 20 games at Newberry College from 2023-24, Taylor made 70 total tackles (45 solo, 25 assisted), 22 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Lions also announced the following players have been released from the roster:

American running back Peyton Barber. American offensive lineman Brock Bethea. American defensive back Bruce Harmon. American defensive back Marc Stampley.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 18, 2026

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