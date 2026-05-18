Montreal Alouettes Sign Former Rouge et Or QB Arnaud Desjardins

Published on May 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have signed former Université de Laval Rouge et Or quarterback Arnaud Desjardins.

Desjardins (6'5", 215 lbs.) played seven games in 2025, completing 161 of 213 pass attempts for 1,873 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the country with a 75.6% completion rate.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old participated in Team Canada's men's flag football training camp in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Montreal native was named the RSEQ's Most Valuable Player in 2024 and 2025. He also helped lead the Rouge et Or to the Vanier Cup in 2022 and 2024.

"We know Arnaud very well from having watched him play many times over the past few years, and he is a quarterback with excellent accuracy thanks to his strong arm," said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. "We are happy to welcome him to our team, and his positive attitude will fit in very well with our group."

Transactions

The Alouettes have also brought back 29-year-old American quarterback James Morgan (Florida International University). He played 10 games with the team in 2025, completing 55 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.

Players Added to the Roster

Damonte Smith, (AME), (DB), Middle Tennessee State University

Reuben Fatheree II, (AME), (OL), Texas A&M University

Shomari Lawrence, (AME), (DL), Missouri State University

Malick Sylla, (AME), (DL), Mississippi State

Players Released

Oscar Cardenas, (AME), (TE), University of Texas at San Antonio

Derrick Langford Jr., (AME), (DB), Washington State Univesity

Suspended Players

David Perales, (AME), (DB), California State University, Fresno

Javon Gipson, (AME), (WR), Abilene Christian University







Canadian Football League Stories from May 18, 2026

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