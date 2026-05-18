Montreal Alouettes Sign Former Rouge et Or QB Arnaud Desjardins
Published on May 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Monday that they have signed former Université de Laval Rouge et Or quarterback Arnaud Desjardins.
Desjardins (6'5", 215 lbs.) played seven games in 2025, completing 161 of 213 pass attempts for 1,873 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the country with a 75.6% completion rate.
Earlier this month, the 26-year-old participated in Team Canada's men's flag football training camp in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
The Montreal native was named the RSEQ's Most Valuable Player in 2024 and 2025. He also helped lead the Rouge et Or to the Vanier Cup in 2022 and 2024.
"We know Arnaud very well from having watched him play many times over the past few years, and he is a quarterback with excellent accuracy thanks to his strong arm," said Danny Maciocia, general manager of the Montreal Alouettes. "We are happy to welcome him to our team, and his positive attitude will fit in very well with our group."
Transactions
The Alouettes have also brought back 29-year-old American quarterback James Morgan (Florida International University). He played 10 games with the team in 2025, completing 55 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
Players Added to the Roster
Damonte Smith, (AME), (DB), Middle Tennessee State University
Reuben Fatheree II, (AME), (OL), Texas A&M University
Shomari Lawrence, (AME), (DL), Missouri State University
Malick Sylla, (AME), (DL), Mississippi State
Players Released
Oscar Cardenas, (AME), (TE), University of Texas at San Antonio
Derrick Langford Jr., (AME), (DB), Washington State Univesity
Suspended Players
David Perales, (AME), (DB), California State University, Fresno
Javon Gipson, (AME), (WR), Abilene Christian University
Canadian Football League Stories from May 18, 2026
- Blue Bombers Announce Transactions - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Montreal Alouettes Sign Former Rouge et Or QB Arnaud Desjardins - Montreal Alouettes
- RedBlacks Shuffle Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
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