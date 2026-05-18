RedBlacks Shuffle Roster
Published on May 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:
SIGNED:
American offensive lineman Zachary Barlev
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 320 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-06-23
HOMETOWN: Bolingbrook, IL | SCHOOL: Old Dominion
Global kicker/punter Paul Geelen
HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT: 205 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-03-14
HOMETOWN: Utrecht, The Netherlands | SCHOOL: Southern Illinois
American defensive back Quentin Moten
HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-02-20
HOMETOWN: Rancho Cucamonga, CA | SCHOOL: Northern Arizona
American linebacker Bryce Ramirez
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 235 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-08-17
HOMETOWN: Missouri City, TX | SCHOOL: Texas Tech
American defensive lineman Tyce Westland
HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 240 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-05-02
HOMETOWN: Pleasanton, NE | SCHOOL: Wyoming
RELEASED:
AMER- K- Jayden Fielding
AMER- DB- Gavin Holmes
AMER- DB- Cam Lockridge
SUSPENDED:
GLO- OL- Nouredin Nouili
Canadian Football League Stories from May 18, 2026
- Blue Bombers Announce Transactions - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Montreal Alouettes Sign Former Rouge et Or QB Arnaud Desjardins - Montreal Alouettes
- RedBlacks Shuffle Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
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