RedBlacks Shuffle Roster

Published on May 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American offensive lineman Zachary Barlev

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 320 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-06-23

HOMETOWN: Bolingbrook, IL | SCHOOL: Old Dominion

Global kicker/punter Paul Geelen

HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT: 205 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-03-14

HOMETOWN: Utrecht, The Netherlands | SCHOOL: Southern Illinois

American defensive back Quentin Moten

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-02-20

HOMETOWN: Rancho Cucamonga, CA | SCHOOL: Northern Arizona

American linebacker Bryce Ramirez

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 235 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-08-17

HOMETOWN: Missouri City, TX | SCHOOL: Texas Tech

American defensive lineman Tyce Westland

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 240 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-05-02

HOMETOWN: Pleasanton, NE | SCHOOL: Wyoming

RELEASED:

AMER- K- Jayden Fielding

AMER- DB- Gavin Holmes

AMER- DB- Cam Lockridge

SUSPENDED:

GLO- OL- Nouredin Nouili







Canadian Football League Stories from May 18, 2026

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