Tiger-Cats Sign Offensive Lineman Temi Ajirotutu
Published on May 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American offensive lineman Temi Ajirotutu.
Ajirotutu, 24, played 52 games over six seasons at Villanova University (2020-25), making 45 starts along the offensive line. The 6-5, 310-pound native of Queens, New York, registered 1,324 career pass-blocking snaps, allowing 52 pressures and six sacks across his collegiate career while posting a 3.9 per cent pressure rate. In 2025, he earned First-Team AFCA FCS All-American, Second-Team FCS Football Central All-American and First-Team All-CAA honours.
The club also announced the following player has been released from the team:
AMER - WR - Shedler Fervius
Canadian Football League Stories from May 19, 2026
- Tiger-Cats Sign Offensive Lineman Temi Ajirotutu - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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