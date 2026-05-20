Tiger-Cats Ink Running Back Nahree Biggins

Published on May 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American running back Nahree Biggins.

Biggins, 24, played 34 career games over four seasons at Central Michigan University (2022-25), making 13 starts. The 6-1, 210-pound native of Hillside, New Jersey, rushed for 676 yards on 124 carries (5.5 average) and added 22 receptions for 192 yards and one touchdown during his collegiate career. Originally a defensive back, Biggins also recorded 16 tackles (10 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one interception before transitioning to running back during spring 2024.

The following player has been added to the active roster from the suspended list:

AMER - WR - Kyrese Rowan

The following players have been released from the team:

AMER - WR - Jesse Matthews

AMER - LB - TaMuarion Wilson







Canadian Football League Stories from May 20, 2026

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