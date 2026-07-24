Tiger-Cats Release National OL Arvin Hosseini

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the following player has been released:

NAT - OL - Arvin Hosseini







Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026

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