Tiger-Cats Release National OL Arvin Hosseini
Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the following player has been released:
NAT - OL - Arvin Hosseini
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
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