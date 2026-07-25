Tiger-Cats Acquire 8th Round Pick from Ottawa

Published on July 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the football club has acquired an eighth-round pick in the 2027 CFL Canadian Draft from the Ottawa Redblacks in exchange for Global tight end Jevoni Robinson.

Robinson, 33, joined Hamilton in 2024 following one season with the BC Lions. Selected seventh overall in the 2023 CFL Global Draft, Robinson has registered 14 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns in 28 career CFL games.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 25, 2026

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