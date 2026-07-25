RedBlacks Finalize Trade with Tiger-Cats

Published on July 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has finalized a trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, acquiring global tight end Jevoni Robinson.

Full Trade Details

To Ottawa:

GLO - TE - Jevoni Robinson

To Hamilton:

Conditional eighth-round selection in the 2027 CFL Canadian Draft

Robinson, 33, has suited up in 34 games over his two seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2024-25), posting 33 receptions for 423 yards and five touchdowns. The 6'5, 240-pound native of Jamaica was originally selected by the BC Lions in the first round, seventh overall, in the 2023 CFL Global Draft.

Robinson also spent time in the National Football League with the Houston Texans (2017-18), in the AAF with the San Antonio Commanders (2019) and in the XFL with the St. Louis BattleHawks (2023). Robinson did not play college football; however, he did play basketball at NC State and Barry University before spending one professional season in Italy.

HEIGHT: 6-5 | WEIGHT: 240 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1992-11-16

HOMETOWN: Portmore, Jamaica | SCHOOL: Barry







Canadian Football League Stories from July 25, 2026

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