Lions in Langford Round Two Set for this Weekend

Published on May 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Langford) - For a second consecutive season, the BC Lions are Vancouver Island-bound to begin their pre-season slate, as the squad hosts the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, May 23. Kickoff is 2:00 pm at Langford's Starlight Stadium.

While the game is sold-out, the weekend bash begins at the same venue with a Friday evening concert, headlined by Born Reckless and featuring Jaxxee. It runs from 5:00-9:00 pm.

Tickets for the event are available for only $15, with proceeds supporting the Belmont Bulldogs football program. It also features food and drink options and plenty of activities to start the weekend in style!

The gameday fun starts with our Backyard Party, located near Gate B, from NOON-1:00 pm. Fans can enjoy more live music, kids activities, the Lions merch trailer and Happy Hour specials.

Saturday's can be heard on 730 CKNW and across the province on the Lions Audio Network. Pre-game coverage begins at 1:00 pm. Fans can also stream the action on CFL+.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 20, 2026

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