Training Camp Report: Zander Taking Another Step with the Backs

Published on May 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) - As the Lions' offence continues to find its groove in the early days of camp, the team can take solace in the fact that it boasts perhaps the finest collection of running backs it has seen in years. Coming off a career-high 1,213 rushing yards in 2025, James Butler looks to be as dominant as ever entering year six in the Canadian Football League.

Seeking a bigger role in his second campaign, Zander Horvath has seen some duty with the starters in various packages. The former Los Angeles Charger moved north last season, emerged from his first camp with a practice roster spot and wound up playing a big role in a pivotal Lion victory at Calgary on September 19, rumbling for a 70-yard game-sealing touchdown and a total of 152 rushing yards when Butler was on the shelf due to injury.

In ten total appearances, Horvath averaged 7.8 yards per carry (231 over 24 touches). That touchdown run on September 19 dubbed him "The Closer" by many fans and a few teammates (and perhaps one writer from bclions.com).

How could an offence with Butler and Horvath both on the roster look this season? Zander is ready to fill any role needed.

"I think that's really what just set it off. I hope to have games like that every time I step out there. That's what we're shooting for," said Horvath following Friday's practice.

"Obviously, it's not going to go that way, but you need to have the mindset going in like that. With 18 games we've got going and then hopefully playing all those, staying healthy all year, I think it could be a big year for everybody."

Behind the two incumbents are a couple of intriguing stories to follow over the next 10-12 days: Emani Bailey began his 2026 season on the roster of the Continental Football League San Antonio Toros. Bailey has stood out as one of the more impressive offensive rookies.

Peyton Barber is the most experienced of the backs, having suited up in 89 NFL games. He is best known for his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he rushed for a career-best 891 yards in 2018. Experience? Toughness? Athleticism? All of those boxes are ticked with what the Lions have in the backfield to start 2026. They're all motivating each other to succeed.

"100 per cent. I think that's where that personnel comes from with two backs in the game. JB and I are just completely different running styles; he's a little shiftier, I'm bigger back, more downhill," explained Horvath.

"Having both guys in with the versatility in each allows us to do a lot more things in the field. With the depth we have at, we've got Nate, we can run the ball and everything, so just having all the weapons on the field at once is, I think, crucial for us."

There will be more closing opportunities ahead.

Practice Points: Friday, May 15

Bailey continues to make the most of his reps. after another long touchdown run on a nice cut in one of the team sessions.

Nathan Rourke and Keon Hatcher Sr. were in a groove in the final team session, as Hatcher scored a long touchdown on a corner route.

We chronicled the journey of Lorando Johnson in Thursday's report. He had a nice pass breakup early in the second session.

Practice ended with a minor scuffle between Anu Una and Mathieu Betts. Hey, at some point, they'll get to hit someone in a different-coloured jersey.

The Lions added veteran quarterback Jarret Doege and rookie American defensive lineman T.J. Burke to the roster before Friday's practice. Doege suited up in 18 games with two starts as a result of the Toronto Argonauts' injury situation in 2025. More info on all of Friday's transactions can be found HERE.

Saturday is set for FanFest presented by BCLC, kicking off at 1:30 pm at Hillside Stadium. Admission is free and fans are encouraged to dress for the weather, as the event is rain or shine. Practice runs from 2:30-5:30 pm.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 15, 2026

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