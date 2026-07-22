Tiger-Cats Add American OL Reuben Unije

Published on July 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American offensive lineman Reuben Unije.

Unije, 23, most recently played at UCLA (2024-2025) after transferring from Louisville. The 6-6, 315-pound native of Atlanta, Georgia, spent four seasons at Houston (2020-23), where he developed into a key contributor on the Cougars' offensive line. Unije appeared in 42 games over his college career.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 22, 2026

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