Tiger-Cats Add American OL Reuben Unije
Published on July 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American offensive lineman Reuben Unije.
Unije, 23, most recently played at UCLA (2024-2025) after transferring from Louisville. The 6-6, 315-pound native of Atlanta, Georgia, spent four seasons at Houston (2020-23), where he developed into a key contributor on the Cougars' offensive line. Unije appeared in 42 games over his college career.
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