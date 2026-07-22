Stamps Ink Two Including Alford

Published on July 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed National receiver Damien Alford and American defensive back Lance Boykin.

Damien Alford

Receiver

College: Syracuse

Height: 6.06

Weight: 226

Born: Apr. 6, 2001

Birthplace: Montreal, QC

National

Alford was selected first overall by Calgary in the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft and made six starts across 15 regular-season games last year, tallying 20 receptions for 407 yards and five touchdowns. He also played and started in the Western Semi-Final.

Alford then signed with the National Football League's New Orleans Saints on Jan. 7 of this year but was waived on June 17.

"We have been tracking Damien since he was released in the NFL," said general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "He is a special talent. He will make us even more explosive as an offence. We are excited to bring him back."

Collegiately, Alford played four seasons (2020-23) at Syracuse. In 42 appearances including 28 starts with the Orange, he made 67 catches for 1,291 yards and seven touchdowns. Alford then transferred to Utah for the 2024 season and played four games for the Utes.

Lance Boykin

Defensive back

College: Coastal Carolina

Height: 6.02

Weight: 207

Born: Aug. 31, 2000

Birthplace: Greensboro, NC

American

Boykin signed with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks in 2023, playing one regular-season game that season before being released at the end of the team's 2024 training camp. He then suited up in a total of 19 games for the Memphis Showboats and Birmingham Stallions of the United Football League.

Boykin began his collegiate career by playing two seasons (2018-19) at Old Dominion and spent his final two years (2021-22) at Costal Carolina, making 14 starts in 24 appearances. During his time with the Chanticleers, he had 85 tackles including 4.5 tackles for loss, 15 passes defended, three interceptions, two sacks and one forced fumble. Boykin was voted a team captain and named second-team all-Sun Belt Conference in his final season.







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