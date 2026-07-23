Stampeders to Take on Hometown Blue Bombers
Published on July 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
Week 8
Princess Auto Stadium
Friday, July 24
6:30 p.m. MT
Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167
TV: TSN, RDS2 (Canada), CBS Sports Network (U.S.)
Streaming: CFL+ (International)
Determined to keep a potential end-of-season tiebreaker up for grabs with the Blue Bombers, Week 8 will see the Calgary Stampeders travel to Winnipeg for Friday Night Football.
The West Division foes met in Week 1 at McMahon Stadium with the visitors knocking through a 38-yard field goal to win 30-28 on the game's final play. Their third meeting will be back in Manitoba on Oct. 10.
Last Saturday, the Stampeders fought all the way back from a 22-0 deficit at home against Montreal only to come up 15 yards short from the end zone as the Als held on for a 38-32 win. In the disappointing defeat, Stamps receiver Jalen Philpot managed to set a new single-season career-high with four touchdowns through just six games.
Winnipeg's game on Sunday also came down to the very end, as the Bombers scored 17 fourth-quarter points to force overtime in Ottawa. After both teams made field goals in the two mini-games, the Canadian Football League's first-ever alternating two-point conversions went into effect with Winnipeg outlasting the Redblacks 36-34. The winning points were provided by receiver Gavin Cobb.
With the Blue Bombers expected to start quarterback Dru Brown for the second straight week in place of the injured Zach Collaros, the Stampeders are the only team yet to defeat Brown in his 29 career CFL starts. He recently returned to Winnipeg after spending two years as Ottawa's starter.
Calgary is 1-1 as the visitor this season and 1-2 within the West. Winnipeg is 1-2 while hosting and has a 1-1 intra-divisional record.
In Week 9, the Red and White will be in Hamilton while the Bombers will welcome the Lions.
Canadian Football League Stories from July 22, 2026
- Stampeders to Take on Hometown Blue Bombers - Calgary Stampeders
- Game Day at a Glance - Thursday July 23rd - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Sunco Announced as Presenting Partner of New Creekside Terrace Club - B.C. Lions
- Week 8 in the CFL - CFL
- Stamps Ink Two Including Alford - Calgary Stampeders
- Tiger-Cats Add American OL Reuben Unije - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Blue Bombers Drop Three from Practice Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.