Stampeders to Take on Hometown Blue Bombers

Published on July 22, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Week 8

Princess Auto Stadium

Friday, July 24

6:30 p.m. MT

Radio: QR Calgary, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN, RDS2 (Canada), CBS Sports Network (U.S.)

Streaming: CFL+ (International)

Determined to keep a potential end-of-season tiebreaker up for grabs with the Blue Bombers, Week 8 will see the Calgary Stampeders travel to Winnipeg for Friday Night Football.

The West Division foes met in Week 1 at McMahon Stadium with the visitors knocking through a 38-yard field goal to win 30-28 on the game's final play. Their third meeting will be back in Manitoba on Oct. 10.

Last Saturday, the Stampeders fought all the way back from a 22-0 deficit at home against Montreal only to come up 15 yards short from the end zone as the Als held on for a 38-32 win. In the disappointing defeat, Stamps receiver Jalen Philpot managed to set a new single-season career-high with four touchdowns through just six games.

Winnipeg's game on Sunday also came down to the very end, as the Bombers scored 17 fourth-quarter points to force overtime in Ottawa. After both teams made field goals in the two mini-games, the Canadian Football League's first-ever alternating two-point conversions went into effect with Winnipeg outlasting the Redblacks 36-34. The winning points were provided by receiver Gavin Cobb.

With the Blue Bombers expected to start quarterback Dru Brown for the second straight week in place of the injured Zach Collaros, the Stampeders are the only team yet to defeat Brown in his 29 career CFL starts. He recently returned to Winnipeg after spending two years as Ottawa's starter.

Calgary is 1-1 as the visitor this season and 1-2 within the West. Winnipeg is 1-2 while hosting and has a 1-1 intra-divisional record.

In Week 9, the Red and White will be in Hamilton while the Bombers will welcome the Lions.







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