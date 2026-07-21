Mills Credited as a CFL Player of the Week
Published on July 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
Calgary Stampeders running back Dedrick Mills has been named a Player of the Week in the Canadian Football League for his Week 7 performance.
At home against the Montreal Alouettes last Saturday, Mills had 15 carries for 130 yards and a touchdown - plus a two-point conversion - along with three catches for 38 yards and another score. Mills racked up 117 of his 168 yards from scrimmage in the second half as the Stamps rallied from a 22-3 halftime deficit to tie the score, only to see a potential game-winning drive come up just short in the final minute.
Through six games, Mills leads all running backs across the league in carries (85) and yards (524) and has rushed for 100-plus yards on three occasions. He also has two scores along the ground and the first two receiving touchdowns of his career since debuting in 2022.
The three Player of the Week selections are made by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics and Content departments.
Stampeders' Player of the Week honours in 2026
Week 5: Vernon Adams Jr.
Week 7: Dedrick Mills
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