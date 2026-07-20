Red and White Release Two

Published on July 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive back Benny Sapp III and American receiver Rashod Owens.

Sapp was signed on June 23 before playing and starting the team's past three games at halfback, making seven defensive tackles.

Owens, a rookie, had been on the practice roster since Week 1.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 20, 2026

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