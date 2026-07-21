Argos Add to Defensive Line; Bring Back Shawn Lemon & Dewayne Hendrix

Published on July 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts announced today that the team has signed American DL Shawn Lemon and American DL DeWayne Hendrix.

Lemon (6'2"/242lbs), a three-time Grey Cup champion (2014, 2017, 2023), two-time Division All-Star and one-time CFL All-Star, rejoins Toronto after two previous stints with the club. The Maryland native, who has been playing professional football since 2011, most recently suited up for Montreal (2023-2025), helping the Als win a Grey Cup in 2023.

Lemon began his professional football career in Winnipeg and Saskatchewan in 2011, followed by stints with multiple teams in the Arena Football League in early 2012. He would return to the CFL with Edmonton in 2012 before stops in Calgary, where he would win a Grey Cup in 2014, Pittsburgh (NFL), San Francisco (NFL), Ottawa, and Saskatchewan between 2013 and 2016. Lemon would join the Double Blue via trade in 2016, going on to register 14 sacks in 16 games on his way to being named an East All-Star. A year later, Lemon would lift the Grey Cup over his head for the second time in his career. After 35 games in Ontario's capital, the Akron product was traded to B.C. before returning to Toronto in 2019. From there, it was back to B.C., and Edmonton prior to having one of his best seasons in 2022 in Calgary. His second stint in Calgary saw Lemon rack up 14 sacks and five forced fumbles, becoming the West Division nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player and a CFL All-Star for the first time in his career. He would join B.C. for a third time in early 2023 before joining Montreal in July that same year, hoisting the Grey Cup a third time at the end of the season.

In 147 regular-season games, the sack master has tallied 270 defensive tackles, 103 sacks, 30 forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

Hendrix (6'4"/275lbs) signed in Toronto in early 2026 and was recently released by the Argos. The Pittsburgh product played 13 games in B.C. last season, recording 21 defensive tackles and four sacks. The Illinois native spent the first three seasons of his CFL career in Toronto (2021-2023), where he tallied eight sacks and 65 defensive tackles in 38 games, while helping the Boatmen win the Grey Cup in 2022. Hendrix would move on to the Ticats in 2024. For his five-year CFL career, Hendrix racked up 103 defensive tackles, 16 sacks, and two forced fumbles.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.